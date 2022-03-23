Suspect in abduction of St Thomas girls captured in Portland

Gareth Davis/Gleaner Writer

Davian Bryan, the fugitive suspected to have abducted two girls aged nine and 13 in Bath, St Thomas, in October 2021, has been captured in a joint search by police and residents in the district of Durham, Portland.

The 32-year-old suspect, who is on firearm and rape charges, is also believed to have attacked a woman in Durham earlier this month.

The woman was dragged into a heavily vegetated area and her head bashed with a stone.

She was rescued by residents and hospitalised.

Police sources say Bryan was captured shortly after 9 p.m Wednesday during an intense search.

The search was conducted in one of the most rugged and treacherous terrains in West Portland and lasted for a little over two hours.

Residents were determined to capture the man, who had caused wide-spread fear among people in several communities Portland and St Thomas.

Bryan's reign of terror also reportedly targetted a student at the College of Agriculture Science and Education in Passley Gardens, who was abducted and sexually assaulted shortly after 5 a.m. on March 10.

Bryan is being transported to an undisclosed police lock up and he is expected to be charged with multiple offences including rape, abduction, and absconding bail.

The Portland police are investigating.

