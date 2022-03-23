Suspect arrested in murder of Papine High student

The police say they now have a man in custody in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Papine High School student Kenute Williams.

The 10th-grader was killed around 11:30 a.m. today while walking to school along Liguanea Avenue in St Andrew.

The police believe the killing was motivated by robbery.

Head of the St Andrew Central Police Division, Senior Superintendent Marlon Nesbeth, told The Gleaner that the suspect was handed over to the police.

Williams, who lived in Jack's Hill, usually walked a part of the journey to school.

He had his books, cellphone and $1,000 lunch money on him at the time of the incident.

