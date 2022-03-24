Biker, pregnant pillion murdered in Westmoreland
Hopeton Bucknor/Gleaner Writer
A bike taxi operator and a four-months-pregnant pillion were shot and killed by armed men in Westmoreland last night.
Thirty-two-year-old Dwayne Anthony Robinson, otherwise called 'Wacky' a bike taxi operator of Whitehall in Negril, and 24-year-old Tascin Copeland, of Nompriel Road also in Negril, were killed around 11 p.m.
Robinson was driving his motorcycle taxi along Nompriel Road with Copeland as a pillion.
On reaching a section of the roadway, they were ambushed by armed men who opened fire hitting them both.
Robinson lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a building.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, both injured victims were rushed to the Savanna-la-Mar hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
