Biker, pregnant pillion murdered in Westmoreland

Hopeton Bucknor/Gleaner Writer

A bike taxi operator and a four-months-pregnant pillion were shot and killed by armed men in Westmoreland last night.

Thirty-two-year-old Dwayne Anthony Robinson, otherwise called 'Wacky' a bike taxi operator of Whitehall in Negril, and 24-year-old Tascin Copeland, of Nompriel Road also in Negril, were killed around 11 p.m.

Robinson was driving his motorcycle taxi along Nompriel Road with Copeland as a pillion.

On reaching a section of the roadway, they were ambushed by armed men who opened fire hitting them both.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Robinson lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a building.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, both injured victims were rushed to the Savanna-la-Mar hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com