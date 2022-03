Clifton Vassell (second left) and Kadia Morrison (second right) accept the keys to their new home from BOOM Energy Drink’s Brand Manager Keteisha McHugh (left) and Food For The Poor’s Development and Marketing Manager, Marsha Burrell-Rose. The couple, who lives in Duanvale, Trelawny, were among four beneficiaries who received keys to their home on March 10.