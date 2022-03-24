Corporate Hands | Guardian presents school with supplies

Principal of the Gregory Park Basic School, Jennifer Ferguson (right), leads her young charges in a grateful hands-on gesture after receiving a delivery of sanitation supplies to support the safe resumption of face-to-face classroom activities. Also sharing the moment behind the happy youngsters are Aesha Nelson (left), telephone operator, and Akeem Robinson, estate officer, Facilities Department, Corporate Services Division, Guardian Life Limited. Delivered on Wednesday, March 9, the supplies include masks, bleach, hand soap, sanitiser, and tissue. The contribution is part of ongoing outreach activities by Guardian Life Limited.