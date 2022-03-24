Corporate Hands | Rex Nettleford Scholarship Fund receives a boost from the Guardian Group Foundation

The Rex Nettleford Scholarship Fund at The University of the West Indies recently received a boost from the Guardian Group Foundation. From left, Dwayne Honeyghan and Toni-Ann Grey, both hall resident advisers, as well as University student Michaela McLaggon were only too happy to receive the well-needed donation from Guardian Life’s insurance adviser, Rushelle McKenzie of Trafalgar Financial Centre 1. The scholarship fund, aptly named ‘Chasing the Dream’, will assist students who are financially unable to fund their tuition and other expenses at the Institution.