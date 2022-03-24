Corrections Department resumes visits at adult prisons

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) will resume non-contact visits in the adult institutions as of Monday, March 28.

The resumption follows the withdrawal of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) on Friday, March 18.

In 2020, the DCS halted visits in correctional institutions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the prisons.

Earlier this month, it resumed visits at juvenile facilities.

