Court dismisses DRMA charges against VM employees, contractors

The Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court has dismissed the charges of breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) against 26 VM Group employees and service providers.

They were charged in April last year on the grounds that they were staging an entertainment event during curfew hours in violation of the act.

On April 28, the police were on patrol in New Kingston when they reportedly heard loud music coming from VM's offices.

They also reported seeing lights beaming from the building's rooftop.

The police say they later learned that the company was hosting its 'I AM VM Awards' event.

Employees and contractors reportedly presented exemption letters allowing for their movement during curfew hours but were arrested and subsequently charged.

The police had denied claims that letters were presented.

In a statement Thursday, VM said it had taken multiple steps to ensure compliance with the DRMA orders.

"We are therefore grateful that the Court has accepted the not guilty pleas of our Team Members and contractors and that the charges were withdrawn against them," said a VM spokesperson in a statement.

