Ex-senator linked to Haitian president's assassination to be extradited to US

Joseph Joel John, the former Haitian senator linked to the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, is to be extradited to the United States.

The Haitian fugitive this morning signed a committal warrant in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court waiving his right to an extradition hearing.

John, 59, is listed among five fugitives in connection with the president's assassination.

He is accused of renting four vehicles that were used by the Colombian assassins on the night of the deadly attack.

Moϊse was killed at his private residence overlooking the capital on July 7, 2021.

His wife, Martine Moϊse, was also shot but survived.

Senior Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Jeremy Taylor this morning revealed that a provisional warrant was executed on the fugitive on Tuesday.

Taylor, however, informed the court that in relation to John's charge of illegal entry, there has to be consultation with the Director of Public Prosecutions on how to proceed.

Another mention date was set for April 5.

John has been remanded on the immigration charges.

His wife Edume, 38, and their sons — Schopenhauer, 17, and a nine-year-old boy were apprehended on January 14 during a police operation in Warminster district in St Elizabeth.

The wife and children are seeking asylum in Jamaica.

This morning, a representative from the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency told the court that the eligibility committee has sent its recommendation to the permanent secretary in the Ministry of National Security.

However, there has been a delay in the response as the permanent secretary is off the island.

Another key suspect in the assassination plot, ex-Colombian military officer Mario Antonio Palacios, was deported from Jamaica on January 3 in keeping with an order by the Supreme Court after his immigration breach conviction.

Palacios was intercepted in Panama by US law enforcement agents and taken to Florida, where he was charged with various crimes related to Moïse's assassination.

