How alleged child abductor Davian Bryan wept as he surrendered

Livern Barrett, Senior Staff Reporter

Suspected child abductor Davian Bryan arranged his surrender to the police and wept as he was apprehended, a family member has claimed.

Kerryann Bryan, a sister of the accused described how she led cops to her relieved brother in a bushy area in Durham district, Portland, ending a near five-month manhunt by the police and residents across two parishes.

“Him say him no sleep since October and a long time him wah go in,” she told The Gleaner.

Kerryann Bryan also praised cops for the way they treated her brother.

“Dem no rough him because he was cooperating. Him no give dem no trouble so dem deal wid him good,” she said.

Davian Bryan has been on the run since last October when he was suspected by the police and residents of abducting two girls, aged nine and 13, in the St Thomas community of Bath.

Bryan is facing charges in the Portland Circuit Court for rape and illegal possession of a firearm.

He had been on bail.

The police, through its official Twitter account, reported that Davian Bryan was captured during an intelligence-led operation.

His sister said late Wednesday evening she got a telephone call from her brother indicating that he was in Durham and wanted to turn himself in.

“Him say me fi come fi him,” she told The Gleaner on Thursday.

Kerryann said she made arrangements with three cops she trusted and led them to the bushy area in Durham.

“Him tell me fi come inna the light and mek him see me first,” she recounted.

“Then when I went into the light him run come and hug me up.”

John Jacobs, the attorney representing Davian Bryan, said he is waiting to hear how the police will treat the child abduction allegations.

“There are multiple allegations now and so we have to contact the police because they will have to decide how they are going to treat the different cases,” Jacobs told The Gleaner.

