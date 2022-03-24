Innswood staff protest over unremitted NIS, NHT deductions

Dozens of teachers and members of staff at the Innswood High School in St Catherine this morning protested at the Old Harbour Road intersection with Hartland Road.

The demonstrators were protesting the deduction of nine years of National Insurance Scheme (NIS) and National Housing Trust (NHT) taxes from their salaries, which they claim were not paid over by the school.

The protesters say they have applied to the NHT for the returns only to be told that the deductions were not handed over.

Likewise, they say checks with the NIS office have revealed that no deductions were forwarded to the agency.

The administration of the Innswood High School declined to comment immediately.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The staff is now meeting with personnel from the Education Ministry.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com