Jamaica gets fertilizer shipment from Morocco amid global shortage

The gift of 1,200 metric tons of fertiliser from the Kingdom of Morocco, North Africa has been hailed as timely by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith in light of the Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the impact on the global supply chain.

Speaking at a press conference at the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hope Gardens on Wednesday, Johnson Smith said despite the challenges caused by geo-political tensions in Europe, the Government and people of Morocco kept faith with Jamaica.

"While this shipment which should have arrived previously was delayed by the pandemic, we were confident that our Moroccans friends would not relent in their efforts to ensure its delivery," said Johnson Smith.

“I want to extend our deep appreciation to Morocco for its commitment to South-South co-operation and in deepening the ties which exist between our two countries.

She says there continues to be a very solid track record of cooperation between Jamaica and Morocco since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2008.

Other avenues of cooperation are being pursued with the Moroccan National Institute for Agricultural Research to identify additional opportunities for expanding the areas of cooperation, consistent with Jamaica's national priorities and objectives.

These include opportunities for scholarships and training in agriculture.

