St Catherine South police list eight men as persons of interest

The St Catherine South police have listed eight men as persons of interest.

Detectives believe that they can assist with their investigations into various incidents in the division.

They are:

1. Sanjay Dixon otherwise called 'Sadikie Blacks' and 'Blackman'

2. Demitri Morgan otherwise called 'Box Head'

3. Rohan Brown who also goes by the name Richard William otherwise called 'Techa', 'Addi', 'Troy'

4. Anthony Brown otherwise called 'Big Red'

5. Mark Perry otherwise called 'Sharky'

6. Noah otherwise called 'Badderboom'

Men known only as:

7. 'Week Smoker'

8. 'Max'

They are asked to report to the Greater Portmore Criminal Investigation Branch by noon on Thursday, March 24.

Anyone knowing their whereabouts is asked to call the Greater Portmore Police at 876-949-8403,119 police emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

