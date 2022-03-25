The $99b question

Claims by Opposition Leader Mark Golding that the Government will collect $99 billion more in taxes from Jamaicans this year have been challenged by Finance and the Public Service Minister Dr Nigel Clarke, who has described the remarks as “inaccurate” and “unfortunate”.

However, there is increased controversy over the matter, with Golding countering Clarke’s latest criticisms by saying that the number referenced was set out in the 2022-23 revenue estimates tabled by the finance minister.

During his contribution to the Budget Debate last Tuesday, Golding said it was not time for “fiscal conservatism”, even as he urged the Holness administration to consider an additional expenditure of $40 billion, or two per cent of gross domestic product, to address welfare deficits.

He noted that the finance minister, while “beating” his chest in announcing no new taxes in his opening Budget Debate presentation, plans to collect $99 billion more in taxes in the upcoming financial year than in 2021-22.

“That is unconscionable at a time like this!” Golding said.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Opposition People’s National Party said that Clarke “wrongfully” accused Golding of providing incorrect data in his presentation on the additional tax revenues the Government plans to raise.

Defending its position, the Opposition said that Golding’s assertions were correct.

“This figure comes from the tabled ‘Revenue Estimates 2022-23’ document, which shows that the Government plans to take in tax revenues of $671 billion for the financial year 2022-23, up from $572 billion for the financial year 2021-22. That is an additional $99 billion, which is on page two of the document tabled in Parliament,” the Opposition declared.

The Opposition called on Clarke to apologise for misleading the Lower House and contradicting data from his own ministry.

But after castigating Golding for his “incorrect” pronouncements during his closing Budget Debate presentation, Clarke again chided the opposition leader on his pronouncements.

“To compute how much more the Government plans to collect in taxes this coming year, one would have to subtract the latest estimated amount of taxes to be collected this year (2021-22) from the projected amount of taxes to be collected next year (2022-23),” Clarke said in a press statement on Wednesday.

He said that the former figure is contained in the Second Supplementary Estimates tabled and passed in the House of Representatives in January 2022, which shows that estimated tax revenues for 2021-22 as approximately $606 billion.

“This figure is included on page six of the 2022-23 Fiscal Policy Paper. In addition, page 34 of the Fiscal Policy Paper summarises the Second and Third Supplementary Estimates, inclusive of the expected revenue for 2021-22 of $606 billion. This compares with projected tax collection for 2022-23 of $671 billion as contained in recently tabled budgetary documents,” Clarke said.

He pointed out that tax revenues are therefore expected to grow by the difference between these two numbers, that is, $65 billion.

Responding to the statement from the Opposition, Clarke said it would appear as if Golding picked up a figure from the column ‘Estimates 2021-22’ in the 2022-23 Revenue Estimates and interpreted this as the latest estimates of tax collection for 2021-22.

“This is an unfortunate error of interpretation by the opposition leader,” said Clarke, but added that “terms and headings in budgetary documents have very precise and specific meanings which, admittedly, can be confusing”.

“No amount of protestation or posturing can make the opposition leader’s claim accurate. It is my duty and responsibility as minister of finance to correct an inaccuracy of this nature in the public domain,” he said.

