Curfew imposed in sections of St Andrew South

A curfew has been imposed in sections of the St Andrew South Police Division. The curfew began at 6:00 p.m. today and will remain in effect until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

At around 8:30 last night, six persons were shot, three fatally, by gunmen in Maverley in the division.

According to head of the St Andrew South Police Division, Senior Superintendent Kirk Rickets, a police team that was in the area responded to the attack and there was a shootout with the alleged gunmen.

This led to a high-speed chase, which ended in the St Andrew North Police Division where the gunmen abandoned their vehicle and escaped.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

North: along imaginary line A from imaginary line B (vicinity of Potosi Avenue) to Molynes Road (vicinity of Glendale Drive)

East: along Molynes Road from imaginary line A (vicinity of Glendale Drive) to Washington Boulevard

South: along Washington Boulevard from Molynes Road to imaginary line B (vicinity of Elma Crescent)

West: along imaginary line B (vicinity of Elma Crescent) from Washington Boulevard to imaginary line A (vicinity of Potosi Avenue).

