Curfew imposed in sections of St Andrew South
A curfew has been imposed in sections of the St Andrew South Police Division. The curfew began at 6:00 p.m. today and will remain in effect until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.
At around 8:30 last night, six persons were shot, three fatally, by gunmen in Maverley in the division.
According to head of the St Andrew South Police Division, Senior Superintendent Kirk Rickets, a police team that was in the area responded to the attack and there was a shootout with the alleged gunmen.
This led to a high-speed chase, which ended in the St Andrew North Police Division where the gunmen abandoned their vehicle and escaped.
The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:
North: along imaginary line A from imaginary line B (vicinity of Potosi Avenue) to Molynes Road (vicinity of Glendale Drive)
East: along Molynes Road from imaginary line A (vicinity of Glendale Drive) to Washington Boulevard
South: along Washington Boulevard from Molynes Road to imaginary line B (vicinity of Elma Crescent)
West: along imaginary line B (vicinity of Elma Crescent) from Washington Boulevard to imaginary line A (vicinity of Potosi Avenue).
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.