Festival Queen's 'Tooth Tour' surpasses target for free dental care

Miss Jamaica Festival Queen 2021 Dr Dominique Reid, a dentist, has surpassed her goal of giving free dental care to 590 students up to 12 years.

Reid and her team have now assisted 610 students across five parishes with free dental inspections, teeth cleanings and fluoride treatments, through her 'Tooth Tour', which saw its seventh and final stop at the Half-Way Tree Primary School in St Andrew on Sunday.

The Tooth Tour is phase two of the Festival Queen's national outreach programme, Project Healthy Smiles Jamaica.

It had targeted 590 students in keeping with Jamaica's 59th anniversary of Independence.

"I am excited that my vision was brought to life and now the project has come to a fruitful end. I am grateful for the opportunity to assist so many children from across the island, especially those who would have experienced their first dental visit through this project," she said.

Reid said the ending of the project is bittersweet.

"I am excited to not only have met, but exceed the target that was set, but I will also miss interacting with all the amazing kids each Sunday," Reid said.

She was supported by the Northern Caribbean University Dental Hygiene Department and its students and the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission team, as well as the various Festival Queen National Project sponsors.

