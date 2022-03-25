Hanover doctor killed in crash

Dr Brandon Dixon, who worked at the Hanover Health Department in Lucea, was killed in a motor vehicle crash along the Orange Bay Main Road in the parish.

It happened this afternoon.

Details of the crash were not immediately available.

However, his death has shocked colleagues at the Lucea Health Centre.

