Inspection overhaul for portable gas cylinders

The Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ) has increased the interval period for inspection and hydrostatic testing – checks for leaks and strength – of portable gas cylinders from 10 to 12 years.

The interval between each inspection, only in accordance with Clause 8, has also been increased from five to seven years.

The Jamaican Standard Specification for Inspection, Retesting, and Use of Transportable Containers (JS 41:2021) and the Jamaican Standard Specification for Transportable Gas Containers (JS 25:2018) were launched at a virtual session on Thursday.

Vice-chairman of the Transportable Gas Containers Technical Committee, Dwight Campbell, said adhering to the standards can minimise the risk of litigation; give assurance to consumers regarding quality; reduce operational costs; increase profits; protect the integrity of products; and support innovation, quality, safety, and reliability.

“Despite a longer period for inspection and hydrostatic testing, I consider it the grace period in which marketing companies and other entities who are trading these transportable gas containers have to at least start the recertification process because there are hundreds of thousands of cylinders out there,” Campbell said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

JS 41:2021 also highlights the defects and anomalies that can have a container cited as unsafe and recommend that it be discarded.

“This can surface before the retesting period. These cylinders are rigid. They go through everyday transportation, packaging, refilling, washing, and repainting. A cylinder can be rejected before five or 10 years, and that is why it is important for visual inspection to take place each time before refilling,” he said.

UPDATED STANDARDS

The standard also details the steps that must be taken before a container is repaired or discarded.

Campbell explained that JS 25:2018 specifies requirements for the materials, design, construction, and testing of containers for the transportation of permanent, liquefiable, and dissolved gases under pressure.

The updated standard outlines that the rebuilding of three-piece transportable gas containers shall have no more than two circumferential welds and one seam weld in the pressure vessel.

Two-piece gas containers should have no more than one circumferential weld.

Campbell used the opportunity to remind Jamaicans not to turn gas cylinders upside down as it could result in a liquid leak. He said cylinders should also be turned off after each use as under hot atmospheric conditions, there could be a vapour leak.

In his remarks, Norman Dunn, state minister in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, urged companies that design and construct gas containers to train their staff to ensure that they are familiar with the details of the updated standard.

He said training should also be provided whenever there are new staff additions to prevent a breakdown in operation.

“The BSJ offers the necessary training as well as testing of cylinders and valves, audits of filling plants and refurbishing establishments, and services of technical assessors. Ongoing support is available for you to maintain the standard needed to conduct your business safely,” Dunn said.

judana.murphy@gleanerjm.com