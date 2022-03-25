Police gang cracked… Four more cops allegedly in criminal organisation arrested

Police investigators have cracked a major Clarendon-based gang arresting four more cops said to be members of the criminal organisation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of crime Fitz Bailey says the constables are among eight members of the force who have been identified as part of the Ranko Gang.

Bailey said the four cops were arrested this morning in a coordinated operation involving members of the Clarendon Police Division and the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Division.

A fifth cop fled the island some time ago.

According to Bailey, three other accused cops are already in custody.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

They include Constable Tafari Taylor, said to be the leader of the gang.

Bailey said a total of 27 gangsters have been identified.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.