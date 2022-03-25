Prime Minister Holness urges Jamaicans to give up criminals

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is again calling on Jamaicans to cooperate with the police to stem the bloodshed in Jamaica.

The prime minister made the appeal as he condemned the gruesome murder of three Jamaicans in a drive-by shooting on Thursday night which also injured three others.

Speaking today at a Social Housing Programme handing over ceremony in West Portland, Holness said Jamaicans must realise that cooperating with the police is one of the most effective ways to help rid Jamaica of crime and criminals. He noted that many Jamaicans are aware of criminal activities happening in their communities.

The prime minister gave the reassurance that Jamaica now has a police force that will look after the safety of citizens who come forward with information on criminal activities. He also reminded Jamaicans that there are avenues for Jamaicans to anonymously provide information to the police and receive a reward.

Holness reminded Jamaicans that criminals do not care about them and that their objective is to kill innocent people. In this regard, the prime minister said this Government has no sympathy for criminals.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Holness said the Government is deeply sensitive to law-abiding Jamaicans who are suffering and assured them that his Government will be relentless in fighting crime.

The prime minister urged residents in communities which are being taken over by criminals to give them up, imploring them to recognise that criminals are not their friends.

He noted that despite the gains being made by the police, without the cooperation of citizens it will not be possible to bring the crime monster under control.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.