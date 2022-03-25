Update | Police probing leads to apprehend deadly Maverley attackers

Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson says investigators are pursuing leads to apprehend the gunmen responsible for last night's fatal attack on West Main Drive in Maverley, St Andrew.

Six people were shot, three fatally, when gunmen travelling in a white motorcar opened fire on a group around 8.30 p.m.

A nearby police team responded and engaged the shooters in a gun battle and high-speed chase.

The gunmen, however, abandoned their vehicle in the St Andrew North Police Division and escaped.

This morning, Anderson visited the Maverley location where terror reigned last night.

He said he was confident that the perpetrators will be caught.

According to the police commissioner, investigators will use available forensic technologies and Jamaica Eye video surveillance footage as part of their probe.

Meanwhile, head of the St Andrew South Police Division, Senior Superintendent Kirk Ricketts says the incident is believed to be gang-related.

He says investigators have concluded that gangsters in the Top Maverley, Bottom Maverley and Ackee Walk gangs are behind the violence in the space.

Last night, there was additional police presence in Maverley and the police commissioner said it will continue at least in the immediate future.

