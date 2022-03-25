Updated | Hanover doctor killed in crash

Dr Brandon Dixon, who worked at the Hanover Health Department in Lucea, was killed in a motor vehicle crash along the Orange Bay Main Road in the parish earlier today.

According to reports, Dr Dixon was driving a Toyota Axio motorcar which collided with a Nissan Titan truck in the vicinity of the Orange Bay Housing Scheme.

When the police arrived on the scene, they reportedly saw Dr Dixon's lifeless body in his car. No one was in the truck.

The Green Island Police are currently investigating the incident.

Dr Dixon's death has shocked colleagues at the Lucea Health Centre.

