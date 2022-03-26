Canadian clerk held allegedly with cocaine at Kingston airport charged

The Canadian woman who was held, allegedly with one kilogramme of cocaine at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Wednesday, has now been charged.

Nika Salazar-Johnson, 26, a supermarket clerk of Hamilton, Ontario in Canada has been charged with breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

She is scheduled to appear before the Corporate Area Parish Court on Thursday, March 31.

It is reported that about 10 a.m., Salazar-Johnson attempted to board a flight destined to Toronto, Canada.

During a routine check of her luggage, the cocaine was allegedly found in her possession.

She was subsequently taken into custody.

After being interviewed by detectives in the presence of her attorney, she was charged with possession, dealing in, attempting to export and conspiracy to export cocaine.

The illicit drug, which weighs 1.5 kilogrammes, has an estimated street value of approximately $11.52 million.

