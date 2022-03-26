Cold front to bring showers across Jamaica starting Sunday

The Meteorological Service Jamaica says a Cold Front currently across western Cuba is expected to move across Jamaica on Sunday.

The forecast is for cloudy conditions with periods of showers, which could be heavy at times, affecting mainly northern and southeastern parishes from Sunday through to Wednesday morning.

According to the Met Service, Satellite imagery indicates a large area of clouds associated with the system with showers and thunderstorms across the western Caribbean into the Yucatan Peninsula.

Additionally, cooler than normal temperatures and periods of gusty winds are expected mainly across northern parishes beginning on Sunday.

Fishers and other marine interests especially on the north coast should exercise caution as sea conditions will deteriorate in the vicinity of showers, thunderstorms, and strong gusty winds.

The Meteorological Service says it will continue to monitor this system.

