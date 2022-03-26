Construction worker killed in St Mary hit-and-run crash

Twenty-eight-year-old Akiem Daley, a construction worker of Red Hills, St Andrew has been killed in a reported hit-and-run crash along the Rio Nuevo Main Road in St Mary.

The police say about 1:15 a.m., Daley was walking along the roadway when he was hit by a motor vehicle.

The driver did not stop.

Daley received several injuries and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are appealing to the driver of the motor vehicle to immediately turn himself in to the Oracabessa police.

Anyone with information who can assist investigators is asked to call the Area Two Headquarters at 876-975-4196, police 119 number or the nearest police station.

