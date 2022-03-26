Eight shot, three fatally in Norwood attack
Hopeton Bucknor/Gleaner Writer
Eight persons have been shot, three fatally in a late morning attack on Warrica Drive in Norwood, St James.
A 13-year-old girl is among the injured.
The identities of the deceased have not yet been released.
The police say about 10:15 a.m, men armed with high powered weapons travelled to the Norwood community and opened fire on persons walking along the roadway.
Two men died on the spot.
A third succumbed at a hospital.
The five other injured people have been hospitalised.
The 13-year-old girl was hit by a stray bullet, which entered her yard.
