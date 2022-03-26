Eight shot, three fatally in Norwood attack

Hopeton Bucknor/Gleaner Writer

Eight persons have been shot, three fatally in a late morning attack on Warrica Drive in Norwood, St James.

A 13-year-old girl is among the injured.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been released.

The police say about 10:15 a.m, men armed with high powered weapons travelled to the Norwood community and opened fire on persons walking along the roadway.

Two men died on the spot.

A third succumbed at a hospital.

The five other injured people have been hospitalised.

The 13-year-old girl was hit by a stray bullet, which entered her yard.

