Sat | Mar 26, 2022

Eight shot, three fatally in Norwood attack

Published:Saturday | March 26, 2022 | 12:56 PM
The identities of the deceased have not yet been released. The police say about 10:15 a.m, men armed with high powered weapons travelled to the Norwood community and opened fire on persons walking along the roadway.

Hopeton Bucknor/Gleaner Writer 

Eight persons have been shot, three fatally in a late morning attack on Warrica Drive in Norwood, St James.

A 13-year-old girl is among the injured.

Two men died on the spot.

A third succumbed at a hospital. 

The five other injured people have been hospitalised. 

The 13-year-old girl was hit by a stray bullet, which entered her yard.

