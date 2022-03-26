GoodHeart | Charlene Dixon honours grandmother with Bless to Bless Foundation

Charlene Dixon grew up with her grandmother, Linneth Price, in Trinityville, St Thomas. Price, a strong disciplinarian, imparted impenetrable values to her granddaughter that have remained with her throughout her life.

As a child, Dixon, along with her eldest sister Oshea and her cousin, Stacey, were taught the virtues of giving back and helping others in their community. “My grandmother instilled so much great values in us; I didn’t understand them then but as I grew older, I realised their importance. She was a giver, and I adopted this from her. She was always giving and assisting even before she passed away,” Dixon said.

She also grew up in the church, so that also played a role in her upbringing. “I grew up in the church and attended the Jamaica Bible Church, Trinityville. Every Sunday, my grandmother would ensure that we attended church and prayer meeting. She also ensured that we enjoyed our childhood as well, and we were very happy with our country life,” Dixon added.

After her grandmother’s passing, Dixon said she felt an empty void and decided to commemorate her life. She initiated the Bless to Bless Foundation in her honour.

“I wanted to do something that would give me peace because, after her passing, I was feeling empty. I would remember the Christmas dinners she would prepare and give the food to people. Every and anything that she had, she would give. I wanted to keep her memory alive, and I also wanted to create a platform for others to give back as well,” she said.

The objectives of the Bless to Bless Foundation include service to the elderly, the less fortunate and children who are in great need. These individuals are given monetary donations, groceries and beautification projects are undertaken at schools in the area. Dixon and her team also offer counselling services to some of these students on an ongoing basis.

“I also started the Youthlitificated Project during my tenure as St Thomas Parish Youth Council president with my team at the council and other friends. We would go into the schools and spend an hour or more once per month to talk to them [about] the importance of getting a skill. Testimonials [were] also given from various speakers, that was aimed at helping them to excel academically, and move on to make an honest living,” Dixon said.

So far, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, the Bless to Bess Foundation has assisted over 200 people with care packages, back-to-school supplies, book vouchers, and scholarship initiatives.

The new owner of Weekenderz Kitchen, Dixon said the foundation is funded by sponsors and members of the Adina Home Care in the United Kingdom. They are also supported by friends in Jamaica and overseas and other fundraising ventures.

Dixon received the Prime Minister’s Youth Award for Nation Building for her philanthropic efforts in 2018. Recently, she was recognised and rewarded for her selfless service by the Sagicor Foundation, through its Sagicor Community Heroes Awards initiative.

“If you see someone in your community that needs help, do not be afraid to help. If you want to start a foundation to give back, just do it, do not let anything stop you. Follow your heart because it is a wonderful feeling. Remember service to man is a service to God,” she said.

