Jamaica gets more than US$600,000 in medical equipment

Jamaica has received medical equipment, valued US$628,714.12 from the governments of the Republic of Korea and Canada to bolster the COVID-19 response.

Korea's donation, valued US$500,000, includes 50 defibrillators, 50 electrocardiograph (ECG) and 100 physiological monitors, and COVID-19 testing apparatus.

Canada provided critical care beds, ECG and blood pressure machines, laptops, video laryngoscopes, and privacy screens valued US$128,714.12.

These were facilitated through the Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO) under the Canada Caribbean Disaster Risk Management Programme.

The equipment were handed over to Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton along with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith this week.

“Indeed, we are emerging from this pandemic with a deeper appreciation for the bonds of cooperation and collaboration that are required in such challenging times,” Johnson Smith said.

