Police impose curfew in Norwood ZOSO following deadly attack

Janet Silvera/Senior Gleaner Writer

WESTERN BUREAU:

The St James Police have imposed a curfew in the Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO) in Norwood following four murders within a day.

The curfew will begin at 7 p.m today and end on Monday at 6 a.m.

Last night, one man was killed and this morning eight people were shot, three fatally on Warrica Drive in the community.

One of the three killed this morning, 26-year-old, Delano Spence, of Bottom Pen is said to be a crony of the gunmen who launched the attack with high-powered weapons.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The other deceased are Damion Minto, 22, and Lenroy Martin, 25, of Warrica Drive in Norwood.

It is reported that Spence was among armed men from Bottom Pen who came up through Waricka Hill and opened gunfire on a group of persons along the roadway.

Spence was hit as he and his cronies fired wildly.

The police have recovered more than 50 spent casings.

A 13-year-old girl who was in her house was among those injured when a gunshot pierced the window to her bedroom and struck her as she prepared for church.

Minto, a funeral director, was pronounced dead at hospital, while Spence, and Martin died on the spot.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com