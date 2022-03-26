St Andrew South Police list 13 persons of interest

The St Andrew South Police have listed 13 men as persons of interest.

The police believe these persons can assist with ongoing investigations into recent incidents in the division.

They are:

1. Courtney Ashley, 37, otherwise called 'Biggs' of Abby Close in Leas Flat, Red Hills, St Andrew.

2. Anchard Anglin, 37, otherwise called 'Anchie', of Denver Crescent, Kingston 20.

3. Richard Anglin, 27, otherwise called 'Hoho', of Denver Crescent, Kingston 20.

4. Curtis Eldimire, 22, otherwise called 'Mousi', of Dorien Avenue, Kingston 20

(Men known only by their aliases)

5. 'Alex' of Ackee Walk in Kingston

6. 'Rookie' of Fenbrook Avenue and Ackee Walk, Kingston 20

7. 'Sheldon' of Grenmede, Top Maverley in St Andrew

8. 'Likkle' of Maverley, St. Andrew

9. 'Sadique' of Maverley, St. Andrew

10. 'Portal Frater' of Maverley, St. Andrew

11. 'Biggy'of Maverley, St. Andrew

12. 'Peddy' or 'Nash' of Maverley, St. Andrew

13. 'Becky'

These persons are asked to immediately make contact with detectives at the Hunts Bay Criminal Investigation Branch.

Anyone knowing their whereabouts is asked to call the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7110, police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

