TIP Friendly shows love to retired members

The TIP Friendly Society, which serves members in the education sector, kick-started its 25th-anniversary celebration by giving back to retired members across the island, under the theme ‘25 Acts of Love’.

TIP Friendly handed out gift baskets and vouchers to specially selected retired members islandwide, to show appreciation for their support. The 25 recipients were chosen from a list of retired, longstanding members and retired contact teachers from each parish, who had served the society over the years.

“TIP likes to give back to our stakeholders and looks out for its members. So the ‘25 Acts of Love’ was a deliberate attempt to remind them that we value their contribution,” said Wilton South, general manager of TIP Friendly Society.

“I felt good to see the gratitude on the faces of each person who was presented with a gift, which was confirmation that our gesture was well appreciated,” he continued.

According to the general manager, TIP Friendly hosts a members’ appreciation day annually, during which members are presented with tokens. In addition, the friendly society celebrates members’ birthdays and assists in tangible ways as the needs arise.

According to Dr Garth Anderson, president of TIP Friendly Society, “The longstanding members were selected on recommendations from our management team, based on the longevity of their membership and brand ambassadorship.”

The TIP Friendly Society will celebrate their 25th anniversary with a yearlong slate of activities, under the theme ‘Reimaging Our Identity for Sustainable Development’. Among the upcoming celebratory events will be a thanksgiving service on September 25, a membership appreciation day on September 30, and an awards ceremony on October 1.

TIP Friendly Society was established on September 26, 1997. It is a non-profit insurance society for all persons employed in the field of education. It currently has a membership of over 22,000.