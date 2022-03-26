Update | Gunman shot by cronies among three killed in Norwood attack

Hopeton Bucknor/Gleaner Writer

A gunman shot by his cronies is among the three people killed in a late morning attack in the Zone of Special Operation on Waricca Drive in Norwood, St James.

Five others including a 13-year-old girl were injured when a stray bullet pierced a window to her house and struck her as she prepared for church.

She remains at a hospital in critical condition.

The police say it appears that the cronies of the dead gunman took his weapon before they escaped.

This morning's incident makes four the number of murders in the zone of special operations in a matter of hours.

Last night a man was also killed.

The police believe that this morning's attack was a reprisal.

The murdered attacker has not yet been identified.

The others killed have been identified as Damion Minto, 22, and Leroy Martin, 25, both of Warrica Drive.

The police say about 10:15 a.m., men armed with high powered weapons entered the community of Warrica Drive in Norwood, and opened fire on persons walking along the roadway.

During the shooting, Martin was chased and shot to death by the armed men.

Minto, who was also shot, was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he succumbed.

Investigators have found more than 50 spent shells.

