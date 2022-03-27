21-year-old Kingston man arrested, charged for murder

A 21-year-old Kingston man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a James Street man.

Romeo Scott of Wildman Street is to face the court for the March 18 death of 36-year-old Winston Dunkley otherwise called 'Perry', a labourer of James Street, Rose Garden in the parish.

The Kingston Central police say about 1:40 a.m., Dunkley was in his house when Scott and other men armed with knives and machetes, forced open the front door to his room.

Dunkley was chopped and stabbed all over his body.

He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

After intensive investigation, Scott was charged after a question and answer interview with his attorney.

