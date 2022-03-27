May Pen police probing mob killing of Clarendon man

The May Pen Police in Clarendon are probing the circumstances surrounding the mob killing of 31-year-old Ricardo Brown in the May Pen Market in the parish yesterday.

According to police sources, Brown of Canaan Heights in the parish, is believed to have assaulted a woman.

He was subsequently confronted by a man, said to be the woman's spouse.

An altercation reportedly ensued between Brown and the man, during which Brown allegedly used a knife to inflict stab wounds to the man's shoulder.

A brother of the injured man reportedly intervened and was also stabbed in the shoulder and side by Brown.

The Gleaner understands that Brown was subsequently mobbed and stabbed multiple times by irate citizens.

He was taken to the May Pen Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The two brothers are currently undergoing treatment.

As at March 20 this year, a total of 11 has been killed in Clarendon.

This is a 50 per cent decline when compared with the 22 murders for the corresponding period last year.

