St Andrew South curfew extended until Tuesday

The curfew imposed in sections of the St Andrew South Police Division has been extended for another 48 hours.

It was scheduled to end today.

It will now end at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

North: Along Imaginary Line A from Imaginary Line B (vicinity Potosi Avenue) to Molynes Road (vicinity Glendale Drive)

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

East: Along Molynes Road from Imaginary Line A (vicinity Glendale Drive) to Washington Boulevard

South: Along Washington Boulevard from Molynes Road to Imaginary Line B (vicinity Elma Crescent)

West: Along Imaginary Line B (vicinity Elma Crescent) from Washington Boulevard to Imaginary Line A ( vicinity Potosi Avenue)

All persons within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com ‌