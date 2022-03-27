UNDP urges private sector to support under-resourced disability bodies

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative in Jamaica is urging private sector entities to better support institutions, which prepare persons with disabilities for life and work.

Denise E Antonio who also heads the UNDP's Multi-Country Office in Jamaica said the support is necessary for the entities to carry out their mandates.

For seven years, staff at the Jamaica Association for the Deaf have struggled with inadequate office equipment, including computers designated as obsolete in audit reports.

"This led to a slow work rate, late responses, delayed completion of work and increased expenditure on updates and repairs," said executive director Gloria Goffe.

Goffe and Antonio were speaking at a ceremony last week to hand over $7.7 million worth of braille machines, computers and furniture to support critical learning needs of blind and deaf students in Jamaica.

The equipment and furniture will also boost the administrative capacity of the Combined Disabilities Association.

Antonio said there is a critical shortage of braille machines and other learning tools for students with disabilities.

"Braille machines are to blind students what pens and pencils are to other students," the Resident Representative said, reinforcing that education is important for persons living with disabilities to acquire professional and personal growth.

Interpreting Officer at the Jamaica Association for the Deaf, Mary-Angela Fatta said inadequate equipment is a challenge for the association's schools spanning four parishes.

According to her, less than half of association's teachers and deaf culture facilitators have access to a reliable school-issued device to support the teaching and learning of 230 students.

