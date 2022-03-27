Wanted man 'Jah Jah' killed in reported police shooting

A man who was wanted by investigators has been shot dead during a confrontation with the police in Grange Hill, Westmoreland

He has been identified as Carlos Grant otherwise called 'Jah Jah'.

Grant was wanted for robbery and wounding with intent.

The police say a 9 millimetre pistol with two rounds was seized following the shooting yesterday.

