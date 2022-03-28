Application for importation of chicken back and neck opens April 1

Come April 1, registered entities will be able to make applications under the “revised regime” of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries for the importation of chicken back and chicken neck.

In December 2020, the Integrity Commission had recommended that with immediate effect, the ministry should stop the issuance of chicken back and neck import permits under current arrangements.

The commission had criticised the ministry for giving preferential treatment to applicants on the basis of prior importation history and suggested that the integrity of the award process was compromised and hindered competition.

Jamaica imports around US$25 million worth of chicken back and chicken neck each year.

According to the Integrity Commission, of the 116 importers of chicken back and neck, during the period 2006-2013, the entities Spanish Grain Store, Transtrading Limited, Master Mac Limited, Triple M Ltd, Chris Ryon, Bran Lue Import Limited, and Lillan Limited imported 46 per cent of all the chicken neck and chicken back.

The damning report by the commission cited fraud, duty evasion and a permit process that lacked integrity and facilitated corruption.

Some importers were also accused of blending in leg quarters among shipments of chicken back and neck to escape combined tariffs for premium parts that reportedly amount to as much as 240 per cent.

Chicken neck and back are lower-grade parts that are consumed in huge volumes among Jamaica's poorest households.

Applications should be made through the ministry's online trade portal at http://www.moatrade.gov.jm

The application period will end on April 8.

In an advertisement, the ministry said successful entities will be contacted regarding the allocations granted for these items.

Entities can obtain additional information by sending an email to marketing@moa.gov.jm.

