Curfew extended in Norwood; Mt Salem now under curfew

The police have extended the curfew in Norwood, St. James by 48 hours and added Mt. Salem to the list, hoping to cauterise any violent outbreaks in both Zones of Special Operations (ZOSO).

Both communities will go under curfew from 8:00pm today, until 8:00pm Wednesday, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ainsley McCarthy has confirmed to The Gleaner.

Mt. Salem was placed under curfew after a second shooting was reported in the area in the past week. The latest happened at 3:30am today when a man was shot on Crawford Street. He was taken to hospital, treated and released.

Mt. Salem has been under ZOSO since 2017, and throughout the period only four murders have been committed in the zone.

Norwood's curfew was implemented last Saturday evening and should have ended at 6:00am today; however, fearing a flare up, the police have introduced additional security measures.

The enhanced security measures stem from the shooting of eight persons on Waricka Avenue in the community at approximately 9:45am Saturday, resulting in the death of three men. One was reportedly shot by his own cronies.

The deceased included 26-year-old Delano Spence of Bottom Pen; 22-year-old Damion Minto; and 25-year-old Lenroy Martin of Waricka Avenue in Norwood.

Reports are that men from the Bottom Pen community went into the Waricka area and opened gunfire on a group of persons along the roadway.

A 14-year-old who was at home was shot when a bullet pierced the window to her bedroom. She remains in hospital but has reportedly made improvements.

Minto, a funeral director, was pronounced dead at hospital, while Spence and Martin died on the spot.

