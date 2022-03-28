Dallas primary parents unhappy with chairman of school

When students turned up for classes at the Dallas Primary & Infant School in rural St. Andrew this morning, parents padlocked the gate of the institution in protest against the leadership of the chairman of the school's board, Karlene Brown.

President of the Parent Teachers Association (PTA) at the institution, Shadae White, told The Gleaner that it is their view that Brown has been operating “unethical” in recent years.

The parents also say the chairman wants to remove the school's principal, Prudence Allen, who has been serving for almost two years, and who they want to remain.

Brown was not available for a comment and representatives from the Ministry of Education who visited the school during the protest refused to comment.

The parents told The Gleaner that a meeting has been scheduled with representatives from the education ministry tomorrow at 3:00 pm.

- Ainsworth Morris

