Man charged for robbery with aggravation, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition

Twenty-three-year-old Jordan Gregory, unemployed of Independence City, Gregory Park in St. Catherine, was arrested and charged with robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of a firearm following an incident that occurred on Cedar Avenue, Portmore Pines in Portmore, St Catherine on Friday, March 18.

Reports from the police are that about 11:45 p.m., Gregory, who was the driver of a Nissan Teana motor car, along with two other men armed with firearms, accosted a man and robbed him of his iPhone cellular phone valued at $180,000, plus $10,000 cash and the key for a Mark X motor car.

According to the police, the gunmen attempted to steal the Toyota Mark X but were unsuccessful. An attempt was also made to abduct the man but he fled the scene and made a report to the police.

In a press release today, the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit said the police quickly responded and the Nissan Teana was intercepted along the Portmore Toll Road.

Two men ran from the vehicle; however, Gregory was held. One submachine gun loaded with a magazine containing three 9mm cartridges was found inside the trunk of the vehicle.

Gregory was charged for robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition after he gave a caution statement.

His court date is being arranged.

