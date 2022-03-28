Social services to be used to woo youth away from crime

WESTERN BUREAU:

We are changing the need for young men to rely on criminal gang activities to feel empowered, says National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang.

He said the Government is taking a meaningful and targeted approach to reconnect with neglected youth in stigmatised communities using social services, including education and healthcare.

Acknowledging that the level of criminal violence across the country is Jamaica’s biggest and most significant social problem, which is impacting everyone, Chang said many young people, especially males who are feeling rejected and detached from the normal range of social services, are among those responsible for the mayhem.

“We have to ensure that individuals in these communities … get quality education, where those who can’t afford to get to these basic schools, we provide them with infant schools that have at least equal quality; that they begin to feel that we respect them; and that they feel we’re offering them equal opportunity and equity in a society,” said Chang.

“We have to ensure the quality healthcare they get at a public health clinic is one where they don’t have to pay a big fee and go to a private doctor to get quality healthcare,” he said.

He was speaking last Saturday at the official launch of the national social services fair, where citizens were assisted in procuring social services, including from the St James Public Health Services, Restorative Justice Unit, Community Security and Safety Branch of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency , National Parenting Commission, and the National Council on Drug Abuse.

The social services fair, which is bring rolled out across the island, is being held under the theme ‘Together we serve you’, a collaboration between the Ministry of National Security and the Ministry of Education and Youth. The fair is designed to bring state-led social services to residents living in unplanned communities and to reconnect with at-risk youth.

“This is the object of the Government, [to prevent] individuals in communities where they are at risk to get caught in gangs, to get caught up in criminal activity. Where their whole self-respect and identity is diminished by virtue of the environment, they turn to violence for power. We are changing that environment.

“We are not getting the kind of connection we need – the wide community – but we are going to persist across the island,” the national security minister said.

“We have to convey to all our people, especially in the more difficult communities, that they are Jamaican citizens of equal stature, and we’re going to offer them equity in this society as we build a society in which public order, public safety and justice are available to all our citizens,” said Chang.

Meanwhile, Dr Michelle Pinnock, regional director for the Ministry of Education and Youth in Region Four, says the sector stands ready to continue working with all stakeholders in creating a positive impact so that students in the region are able to excel and become worthwhile citizens in their communities.

“Together, we will promote better living for all Jamaican children; so undoubted, undaunted, we press on. We are nurturers, we will overcome these times, but we have to do it together,” said Pinnock.

She noted that this national social services fair is an example that it is humanly possible for stakeholders to work together to build a better society for all.

“Undaunted, we press on in building each student, who will build each school, and they, will in term, will build each community; and Jamaica, land we love, will be a better place for all of us,” she added.

