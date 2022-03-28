Spanish Town Primary launches initiative to assist students

The leadership of the Spanish Town Primary School in St Catherine have embarked on a programme to strengthen students who are lagging behind academically.

Principal Roogae Kirlew said the aim is to bring the students up to par in the programme, designed to last two years.

“When I started here in May last year, the need was very clear, so I contacted the ministry’s Special Education Unit. That where it started, and we are seeing encouraging signs,” Kirlew said.

The principal said the classes, which are held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays to Fridays, currently has a cohort of 43 grades one to three students.

“We are using the intense intervention programme to assist them in mathematics, English and spelling, as those are the areas of concerns,”Kirlew said.

The Gleaner was informed that the candidates were selected after been assessed by an education psychologist and education diagnostician.

CONSTANTLY ASSESSED

“The students are constantly assessed by these professionals on their progress, which result in parents and guardians endorsing the approach taken,” Kadian Walters-Forbes said.

The Jamaica Education Transformation Commission report indicated that almost 60 per cent of Primary Exit Profile students were failing mathematics. It was also revealed that 33 per cent had difficulty in comprehension.

The educators said the aim is to give full attention to the candidates.

“Those selected are performing below their classes. The aim is to strengthen them academically and return them to their classes,” Walters-Forbes said.

The consensus among educators is that numeracy and literacy continue to be major challenges.

However, there are already signs of a silver lining in the cloud.

“My son is in the programme and he was slow, but now I see where he is getting a grip of his lesson, especially maths,” Marva Brandford, a parent, said.

The Gleaner was told that the programme will be a constant, and a request will be made at the regional level to help with technology and other resources.

Spanish Town Primary has an enrolment of 1,421 students and is operated on the shift system.

rasbert.turner@gleanerjm.com