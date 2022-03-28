UWI to lead discussion on climate justice in the Caribbean

Through a collaboration with the Open Society University Network (OSUN) Global Teach-In webinar series, The University of the West Indies (The UWI) will host a conversation on Wednesday on the key issues facing the Caribbean and the need for climate justice.

The Global Teach-In initiative has designated March 30 for universities and organisations worldwide to lead events focused on ambitious but feasible solutions in their regions to help solve climate change by 2030, as part of a massive grassroots effort.

More than 250 events have been scheduled across the globe throughout the OSUN network.

The UWI's webinar is being led by its Office of Global Affairs headed by Pro Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Stacy Richards-Kennedy, and includes a feature presentation by Professor Raphael Heffron, Dean of the Faculty of Law at its St Augustine Campus.

Other speakers include Yamide Dagnet, Global Director, Climate Justice, Open Society Foundations; Dr. James Fletcher, Former Energy Minister of Saint Lucia and Founder and Managing Director, SOLORICON Ltd.; Dr. Emily Dick-Forde, Acting Deputy Principal, The UWI Open Campus, and Management Committee Member of the UWI Global Institute for Climate-Smart and Resilient Development; as well as Jhannel Tomlinson, PhD Candidate and Member, Caribbean Youth Environment Network (Jamaica Chapter) and GIRLSCARE, Jamaica.

The webinar begins at 9:00 a.m. Jamaica or 10:00 a.m. Eastern Caribbean/AST, and will be broadcast live via UWItv's website, www.uwitv.org, and Facebook channel.

There has been a growing focus on climate justice, examining the climate crisis from a human rights perspective.

The UWI-organised event aptly titled, Climate Justice in the Caribbean, will highlight the role of higher education institutions in mainstreaming and integrating approaches, as well as enlisting the support of key stakeholder groups in tackling this specific aspect of climate action.

The event builds on the research projects and collaborations that have been fostered through The UWI's MOU with Open Society Foundations—one of which supports the development of a climate justice strategy.

