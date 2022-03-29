Child found wandering in Payneland, Kingston 11

The Hunts Bay Police are seeking the public's assistance to reunite a 4-year-old girl, who gave her name as Julissa Brown, with her family.

Julissa was found wandering in the Payneland community of St. Andrew South today.

She is unable to give an address for where she resides.

Anyone who may be able to assist in reuniting Julissa with her family is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

