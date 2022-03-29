Clarendon man killed in fight over bathroom, stepson arrested

The Four Paths Police in Clarendon are investigating the stabbing death of 45-year-old labourer Conroy Morgan, also known as Jefferey of Environs district in Four Paths.

Morgan's 16-year-old stepson has been taken into custody in relation to the murder.

The police say Morgan and the accused had a physical altercation, during which both parties used knives to inflict stab wounds to each other.

The teen was reportedly stabbed in the left hand, while Morgan was wounded to the left side of his neck.

Both were assisted to the May Pen Hospital where Morgan died while undergoing treatment.

The teen was treated and later taken into police custody.

Sources say the two had been involved in a longstanding dispute, which climaxed yesterday over use of a bathroom at their home.

The Clarendon Police are also probing the stabbing death of a 13-year-old boy who was killed in Crofts Hill on Sunday.

On Saturday's mob killing of a 31-year-old man in an alleged retaliation in the May Pen Market.

