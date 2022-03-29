Education Minister to meet with JC board over Basil Jarrett reinstatement

Education Minister Fayval Williams is scheduled to meet with the board of Jamaica College tomorrow over the rejection of a directive by the Doran Dixon-chaired Governance Committee of the National Council on Education that Major Basil Jarrett be reinstated to the governing body.

The board and the ministry remain at odds over the status of Jarrett, who is also vice president of the Jamaica College Parent-Teacher Association.

In a letter dated February 8 to Board Chairman Michael Bernard, the National Council on Education advised that Jarrett remains a member of the board and is to be treated accordingly, as there is no record of revocation of his tenure by the Education Minister.

Only the minister can revoke the appointment of any duly elected member.

Williams says she wants the issues on both sides to be laid out to seek a resolution of the matters.

“I know there's been quite a bit of it in the public domain, but I know from prior experience that sometimes what you read or what you hear in the public is not exactly how it is until you sit down with both parties to understand the issues,” she said.

Williams is also concerned about the reputation of the school being tarnished by the matter.

"We want the institution to remain focused on what it does best, which is the teaching and learning and in particular it is important for that institution because it's an all-boy institution and we know how it is with boys in Jamaica in terms of their achievement," she said.

- Ainsworth Morris

