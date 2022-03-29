Fake news of Mandeville mayor's death reportedly by daughter draws outrage 

Tamara Bailey/Gleaner Writer

A mischievous post on social media stating that Mayor of Mandeville, Donovan Mitchell, had died, drew the ire of several persons when they found out it was fake news.

The rumour, reportedly started by the mayor's grown daughter – who for the past year has had a rocky relationship with her father – is said to have been done to get Mitchell's attention.

It, however, attracted the attention of many, who soon took to social media to condemn the act.

"No matter what me and nobody have, family friend nor enemy, me not calling down death on them. Rubbish!" exclaimed one Instagram user.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Councillor for the Bellefield Division, Mario Mitchell, said he received numerous calls throughout the day, an indication of just how widespread the rumour was.

"People from across the parish and neighboring parishes called offering condolences because they heard the mayor was dead. Some said it was on a popular site and they needed confirmation," said Mitchell.

Later in the day, in a post on the mayor's Instagram page, with a photo of himself and his granddaughter, it was confirmed that he is alive and well.

"Such a joy to have my granddaughter to come and see me today. She just knows how to put my heart at ease and give me a little peace in a busy day. In the same breath I want to note that I've seen a very unfortunate claim making the rounds here on social media and I wish to note that I am still here, I am still breathing and I am still serving. God Bless," the post stated.

The Manchester police told The Gleaner that should the mayor decide to take legal action, the accused would have to produce official documentation to support the initial claim.

The police further stated that the Director of Public Prosecutions would be subsequently consulted in regards to the relevant charges.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.