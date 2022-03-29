Immigration Corner | Replacing or correcting a UK naturalisation certificate

Dear Mr Bassie,

I have lost my United Kingdom naturalisation certificate. I would like to know how I should go about replacing it.

– SA

Dear SA,

It is possible to replace or correct a United Kingdom citizenship certificate.

Persons must pay a fee to order a replacement registration or naturalisation certificate, or to correct mistakes on a certificate.

How persons order a certificate will depend on when they became a United Kingdom citizen.

For persons who became a citizen after September 30, 1986:

TO REPLACE A LOST OR DAMAGED CERTIFICATE

It costs £250 to replace a lost or damaged certificate. Persons should fill out an application. The British authorities will usually keep the documents while the application is being processed.

Persons can get help with completing the online form if they do not feel confident using a computer or mobile device and/or do not have Internet access. Please note that persons can only use this service if they are applying in the United Kingdom.

Persons who live in the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man or a British overseas territory will have to apply in person or by post instead. Those persons should check which one they can do with the governor’s office. Please note that persons who live elsewhere can apply in other ways.

It is important that persons must tell the police if their certificate has been stolen.

CORRECT MISTAKES ON A CERTIFICATE

To correct mistakes on a certificate, persons should download and complete an application for a correction of a registration or naturalisation certificate. They should then send the form and their original certificate to Department 1, UKVI.

Person should be aware that they will need to pay a £250 fee if the mistake on the certificate was their fault. UK Visa Immigration (UKVI) will send a letter stating if the applicant will need to pay.

Department 201

UKVI

The Capital

New Hall Place

Liverpool

L3 9PP

For persons who became a citizen on or before September 30, 1986:

Those persons can search the National Archives and order a certified copy for a:

• Registration certificate issued between January 1, 1949 and September 30, 1986.

• Naturalisation certificate issued between January 1, 1844 and September 30, 1986.

Please be aware that persons cannot get a replacement certificate from UKVI if they became a British citizen before October 1986. In such cases, they should contact UKVI for assistance.

I hope this helps.

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practises law in Jamaica. He is a justice of the peace, a Supreme Court-appointed mediator, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a chartered arbitrator, deputy global president of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (UK). Email: lawbassie@yahoo.com