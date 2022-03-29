Immigration Corner | What can I do to make sure I’m selected?

Dear Miss Powell,

I hear that Canada is still accepting applications from professionals who would like to live there. However, I have been watching the government’s website and I notice that they are only selecting persons with high scores. I checked online to calculate my score and I got 469. Is that a good score? Does it make sense applying? How can I improve my overall score, considering that I don’t have any relatives? I only have friends there, who are willing to help. What can I do to make sure that my husband and I get selected?

– ME

Dear ME,

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

When an individual is interested in living permanently in Canada, he can express this interest by applying via the Express Entry portal. Professionals and skilled workers will be expected to provide information about their education, work experience, age, language skills, and other factors to determine their eligibility, and will be assigned a CRS score.

WHAT IS CRS?

When you upload your personal information, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada will examine your application electronically by scanning your profile and giving you a score based on your background and credentials. This will determine your score based on their comprehensive ranking system (CRS). You will be competing with other applicants, and so you want to ensure that you are one of the highest-ranking candidates. Your rank in the pool determines if you are given an invitation to apply for permanent residence when a draw is conducted.

Although just about anyone can apply to come to Canada, your application is not considered unless you meet a minimum standard. If you can pass the minimum standard, you will be admitted into the pool of candidates and given a score, or points. The score you get will be based on factors such as age, language skills, education, work experience, connection to Canada, and other factors.

It is important that you know which programme you are applying under before proceeding, as each programme has a different standard. The system manages applicants who qualify under the Federal Skilled Worker (FSWP), Federal Skilled Trade (FSTP), Canadian Experience Class, and some Provincial Nominee Programmes.

Individuals can get up to 600 points based on core factors only. To get the maximum of 600 points, you must clearly demonstrate outstanding skills and work experience in an occupation that falls within the categories of selection. These are jobs that fall within the National Occupational Classification of O, A or B. These are usually professional jobs, some technical or skilled trades. If you are married or in a common-law relationship, you can get additional points based on your spouses’ education, language, and work experience. You and your spouse will be evaluated based on your skills transferability and assigned points accordingly.

You can also get an additional 600 points based on factors such as having Canadian degrees, diplomas or certificates; having a valid job offer; providing proof of a nomination from a province or territory; French language skills; and having a brother or sister living in Canada who is a citizen or permanent resident. This could give you a maximum of 1,200 points.

CRS OF 469

A CRS of 469 is a good score, as it is generally not easy to get over 600 points without Canadian work experience and studies. Since the pandemic, the trend has been that invitations have been given to persons scoring over 700 points. This is because most of the persons who are already in Canada, with education and work experience, are applicants who fall under the Canadian Experience Class. With the lockdown, these individuals were given priority.

However, do not be discouraged, as we expect that the government will resume the selection of persons who fall under the FSWP and FSTP this year, as we are (hopefully) approaching the end of this pandemic. Therefore, I strongly recommend that you enter the pool of candidates, so that your application can be considered.

LANGUAGE SKILLS

One of the simplest ways of maximising your scores is to have excellent language skills. You will need excellent language results for either or both the English and French language. The approved language tests for English are the Canadian English Language Proficiency Index Program (CELPIP) (General) or the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) (General training). For French, the approved test is the TEF Canada: Test d’évaluation de Français.

For each language examination, you will be evaluated based on your reading, writing, speaking, and listening skills. Excellent language scores mean scoring over 8.5 in each category when you sit the IELTS Examination, or scoring a minimum of 10 in each category for the CELPIP, General examination.

JOB OFFER AND PROVINCIAL NOMINEE

If you can get a valid job offer from a qualified Canadian employer, then you could get enough points to get over 600 points. To qualify, your perspective employer must provide you with a Labour Market Impact Assessment Report. You will need information from the report when you apply.

All provinces have a Provincial Nominee Programme (PNP). You indicated that you have friends in Canada. You should find out where they are located, as you may be able to use this information to assist you with your application for a PNP. Popular provinces are Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Saskatchewan and Ontario. You should consult with an immigration lawyer to find out which province has a programme that is most suitable for you, based on your occupation and background.

Deidre S. Powell is a lawyer, mediator and notary public with office in Ottawa, Ontario. Submit your questions and comments via www.deidrepowell.com, or call/WhatsApp 613-695-8777. You can also find her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.